Rajya Sabha Official Demoted Over 'Offensive And Derogatory' Posts Against PM Modi

In a first, a Deputy Director in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Urujul Hasan, has been demoted because of his "offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic" remarks on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some Chief Ministers and Union Ministers.

Hasan has been under suspension since June 2018. The order was issued after he shared a few posts on Facebook between April and May in 2018.

Many of these posts, were merely repost of others' statements, The Hindu reported.

In an order dated February 12, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said that the Chairman of the house, Venkaiah Naidu, has "imposed the penalty of reduction to the lower grade of security officer for a period of five years on Urujul Hasan, Deputy Director (Security), who is under suspension" for violation of the rules by failing to maintain "political neutrality."

Apart from demotion, Hasan will be stripped of receiving any increments in his salary for five years. He will not be able to regain his designation even when his punishment period expires.

The official worked in Parliament's security service branch. Officers are recruited in the service through exams, and their responsibility is to manage the security of the Parliament.

The final decision was taken by Venkaiah Naidu after an internal committee found Hasan guilty.

The Rajya Sabha Service Rules, 1957, and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules bar employees from indulging in any activity that is considered "unbecoming of a government servant," besides prohibiting any involvement in political activities.



