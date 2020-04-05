News

Rajasthan: Pregnant Woman Denied Admission In Hospital Due To Religion, Baby Dies

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 5 April 2020 7:20 AM GMT
Rajasthan: Pregnant Woman Denied Admission In Hospital Due To Religion, Baby Dies

Image Credits: Twitter/ANI, India Today

The woman delivered the infant inside the ambulance but the child could not survive.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown and chaos, a bizarre incident has come to the fore where a pregnant woman was denied admission to a hospital over her religion by the staff in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and was referred to another hospital in Jaipur.

The pregnant woman delivered the infant inside the ambulance, while she was on the way to Jaipur, but the child could not survive.

The incident took place in Bharatpur's Janana Hospital. The woman's husband informed that the hospital staff instead of providing treatment referred them to a hospital in Jaipur. The desperate couple immediately left to seek medical attention, however, they could not even cross the district when the woman delivered the baby.

"My pregnant wife had to deliver a child. She was referred from Sikri to the Janana Hospital in the district headquarter but the doctors here mentioned that we should go to Jaipur because we are Muslim. As I was taking her in the ambulance, she delivered the child but the baby died. I hold the administration responsible for my child's death," said Irfan Khan, the husband of the woman who was refused admission.

Dr Rupendra Jha, Principal, Janana Hospital said that he would be able to comment on the hospital's laxity only after the matter is investigated.

Rajasthan tourism minister, Vishvendra Singh, took to Twitter to criticize the incident and also stated that appropriate actions would be taken against the concerned hospital staff.

"Pregnant Muslim Woman was refused medical attention at the Zenana Hospital in #Bharatpur & was told to go to Jaipur given her religion. Local Bharatpur MLA is State Health Minister & this is the condition of the hospital in Bharatpur City. Shameful," he tweeted.

The minister said that there can be nothing more shameful than the unfortunate incident that has occurred in Rajasthan.

"This is a secular state and the government is extremely sensitive about such matters," he added.

Vishvendra Singh also said that the matter will be monitored and action will be taken against the accused doctor.

In the meantime, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the incident. He said, "The staff must be tried as common criminals & should receive exemplary punishment @ashokgehlot51. They are responsible for putting at risk an innocents' life. Should we now stop seeking healthcare? Anti-Muslim hate reaches new heights every day & is costing us our lives."

He further said,"Has Hindutva radicalisation become so brazen because it is backed by govt support or because it is embraced by a large section of society? Will anything be done to counter it?"


Also Read: US President Trump Urges PM Modi To Supply Anti-Malarial Drug To Combat COVID-19

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact-Check: Old Video Claiming Fruit Vendor Spitting To Spread Coronavirus Goes Viral

Fact CheckFact-Check: Old Video Claiming Fruit Vendor Spitting To Spread Coronavirus Goes Viral

Delhi Riots: Jamia

NewsDelhi Riots: Jamia's Research Scholar Arrested, Police Accused Of Acting Against Innocent

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Warns Against Spreading Fake News, Communal Hatred Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NewsMaha CM Uddhav Thackeray Warns Against Spreading Fake News, Communal Hatred Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

"Don

News"Don't Want COVID-19 Bodies To Line Up In Graveyards": Grave-Diggers In Bengaluru Donate A Month's Salary

Rajasthan: Pregnant Woman Denied Admission In Hospital Due To Religion, Baby Dies

NewsRajasthan: Pregnant Woman Denied Admission In Hospital Due To Religion, Baby Dies

WHO Envoy Says Lockdown In India Was Early And Far-Sighted

NewsWHO Envoy Says Lockdown In India Was Early And Far-Sighted