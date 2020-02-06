Now Get A Free Helmet With Every Bike, Rajasthan Govt's Diktat To Save Lives

In a bid to reduce road accident causalities, especially of two-wheeler riders, Rajasthan Government on Wednesday directed two-wheeler manufacturing companies in the state to provide a free helmet with each vehicle from April 1.

The directive was announced at a meeting at Transport Bhavan chaired by the State Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. Several automobile dealers and transport company officials were also present in the meeting.

In a statement, the transport minister said that those buying a two-wheeler will be provided ISI-Mark helmet free of any charge.

"Any person buying a new motorcycle, scooter or any other two-wheeler in Rajasthan would be provided ISI-marked helmet fee by the dealers of motorbike and scooter. We had a meeting in this regard in which all the dealers have given their consent to it," Times Of India quoted Khachariyawas as saying.



These helmets would be available with the purchase of scooters and motorbikes by dealers across the state.

"The number of persons getting killed while driving two-wheelers without a helmet is very high and is a big matter of concern for the government. We are aiming at reducing these accidents and this will also help us to ensure 100 per cent compliance of wearing helmets by two-wheeler riders across the state," he further added.

The announcement came at a time when the state government is on the verge of implementing the Amended Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 in the state.

Other proposed penalties under this Act include a fine of Rs 1,000 if caught riding a two-wheeler without helmets. The rider's licence will also be blacklisted for three months for the offence.

On approval of the Chief Minister, the state government will potentially introduce the Act by February 13th.

Currently, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is considered an offence with a penalty of Rs 100.





