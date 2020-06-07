Video| Jodhpur Cop Thrashes, Kneels On Man's Neck For Not Wearing Face Mask

In a video that has been compared to the George Floyd case in the United States, a policeman in Rajasthan's Jodhpur is seen pinning down a man with his knee and thrashing him for not wearing a mask.

The shocking incident took place in front of a theatre in Jodhpur on Thursday. The video has been doing the rounds on social media, creating massive public outrage.

One of the constables in the video is seen kneeling on the man's neck and hitting him while the other cop holds his arm.

#GeorgeFloyd moment for Congress In Jodhpur,Rajasthan police place their knee on the neck of a man pic.twitter.com/orFAquVkwF — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) June 5, 2020

The police said that the constables were attacked by the man identified as Mukesh Kumar Prajapat. When the two constables confronted him, he allegedly hit them and threatened them.



The police also claimed that there was an old case against Prajapat, accused of damaging his father's eye.

Prajapat was later produced in court and sent to custody on charges of stopping policemen from doing their duty.



"He wasn't wearing a mask and got into a fight with policemen. He even tore their uniform. A case has been registered," a police officer in Pratap Nagar said.

Jodhpur's DCP (West) Priti Chandra said, "The person was without a mask… If someone is not wearing a mask then corona will spread fast. So a constable clicked the person's photo when he was not wearing a mask. And when the constable approached him and inquired why he was not wearing a mask, the person immediately pulled up a mask and threatened them that he will gouge their eyes."

"So the policemen called for a jeep from the police station, but before it could arrive the man started slapping and punching both the constables — there are videos of the same. We have filed an FIR against him and arrested him," the DCP added.

After the video surfaced on social media, the incident was compared to the police brutality on George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer pinned him to the ground with his knee in Minneapolis.

Also Read: After Elephant, Jaws Of Pregnant Cow Blown Off After Eating Explosive Eatables In Himachal Pradesh

