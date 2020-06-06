Raipur Police's "Chuppi Todd" Campaign Is Fighting Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, domestic violence cases have seen a sharp spike in India. In April, 315 cases were reported on the special WhatsApp number of the National Commission for Women (NCW).



In Raipur Police in Chhattisgarh is addressing the issue of domestic violence through their "Chuppi Todd" campaign. Through the unique initiative, which translates to 'break silence', the Raipur police are in constant touch with the victims of domestic violence in order to ensure their safety. They are also regularly taking action against the culprits.

In Raipur, while around 40 complaints were reported in January and February, it rose to 60 to 65 cases per month during the lockdown period.

"Many domestic violence cases were reported during this lockdown period. To address the issue we have launched a Chuppi Todd' campaign. Under this, we evaluated domestic violence cases that were registered in the last three years and identified around 1500 victims," Arif Shaikh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur told ANI.

The police randomly call around 50 domestic violence victims on a daily basis to ensure their well being. During the first four days of the campaign alone, the police received over 150 complaints. Some of these complaints were made by men - around 10-15 men complained against their wives, the officer said.

The Raipur police have also prepared a questionnaire consisting of 11 questions for the victims, which has been aimed at ensuring that the victims are in a safe space.

"We have also launched a toll-free number and a WhatsApp number through which victims contact us. We immediately address the matter. We are taking action against the people responsible behind these acts, be it, women or men," Shaikh said.

The officer added that the surge in domestic violence cases is because people are now living in closed premises. Withdrawal symptoms of alcoholics and financial constraints are also reasons for the increase in these incidents, he added.