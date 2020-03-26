News

Indian Railways To Turn Coaches Into Isolation Wards For Coronavirus Patients

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 26 March 2020 11:37 AM GMT
Indian Railways To Turn Coaches Into Isolation Wards For Coronavirus Patients

Image Credit: Patrika

The Railways' production units could be used to manufacture essential commodities like ventilators, beds, trolleys to fight the contagion.

The Indian Railways will provide its coaches and cabins as isolation wards for coronavirus cases. The Railways, which runs 13,523 trains daily, has suspended all passenger services till April 14.

The proposal for this initiative was made in a meeting of Railway Minister with Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav, General Managers of all zones and Divisional Railway Managers over video conferencing on March 25, Wednesday.

The discussion involved how railways' production units could be used to manufacture essential commodities to fight the contagion, like ventilators, beds, trolleys. The use of railway coaches, which are equipped with toilets, as isolation wards was also discussed in the meeting.

According to The New Indian Express report, this initiative was proposed after PM Modi asked his cabinet to look for innovative ways to boost its medical facilities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO estimated that India had only 0.7 beds per 1,000 people, as per the 2011 census. India has targeted this to increase this to two beds, WHO has demanded that at least three beds be there per 1,000 people in the country.

According to sources, these coaches and cabins could be used as hospitals on wheels, equipped with consultation rooms, medical stores, ICU and pantry. These hospitals could be set up anywhere in the country, where there are patients but adequate facilities are not available. Railways' production units could be put into action to ready the coaches.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre To Provide Rice At Rs 3/Kg, Wheat At Rs 2/Kg To 80 Cr People

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

From Police Atrocities To Exodus Of Migrant Workers, Here

AwarenessFrom Police Atrocities To Exodus Of Migrant Workers, Here's How Day One Of Nationwide Lockdown Unveiled

Fact Check: Can Tea Cure COVID-19? No!

Fact CheckFact Check: Can Tea Cure COVID-19? No!

COVID 19: Self-Medicating To Ward Off Or Treat COVID-19 Is A Big No!

AwarenessCOVID 19: Self-Medicating To Ward Off Or Treat COVID-19 Is A Big No!

Indian Railways To Turn Coaches Into Isolation Wards For Coronavirus Patients

NewsIndian Railways To Turn Coaches Into Isolation Wards For Coronavirus Patients

Newspaper Sales Down By 80%, Vendors Fear For Their Future Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NewsNewspaper Sales Down By 80%, Vendors Fear For Their Future Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Afraid Of Having Coronavirus, 56-Yr-Old Karnataka Man Kills Self; Asks Family To Be Safe

NewsAfraid Of Having Coronavirus, 56-Yr-Old Karnataka Man Kills Self; Asks Family To Be Safe