Raigad Building Collapse: 60-Year-Old Woman Rescued After Being Stuck Under Debris for 26 Hours

It would have been a huge sigh of relief for Mehrunissa Abdul Hamid Kazi when she was pulled out of the rubble after being stuck for 26 hours after the building collapse.

The 60-year-old woman was rescued by the team of the National Disaster Response Force on Tuesday and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kazi lived on the fifth floor of the five-storey building, and fortunately survived 26 hours under the debris.



After noticing some movement under a portion of the debris, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force succeeded in pulling her out by 9.35 pm and immediately sent her to hospital.

Several visuals of the rescue operation have emerged on social media in which the NDRF team can be seen rescuing the woman from the debris wearing a portable oxygen mask.

The collapse has claimed more abut 16 lives and left several other injured. A police official informed that there is no likelihood of any more people buried under the rubble but the search and rescue operation is still on and rescuers are looking for survivors in the debris, Times Now reported.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated, however, a resident of the building, Mustafav Chaphekar told the media that there were issues related to substandard work and plasters had been peeling off since he came to live there in 2013.

A case has been registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304 (culpable homicide), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

