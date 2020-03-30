'Sudden Lockdown Has Created Immense Panic And Confusion': Rahul Gandhi In Letter To PM Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, March 29, said the sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion in the country.

"Thousands of migrant workers have been forced to leave their rented homes as they are unable to pay rent. It is important that the government intervenes and provides them money for their rent immediately," Gandhi said in the letter.

While expressing solidarity with the PM, Gandhi said that the consequences of a "complete economic shutdown" will "disastrously amplify" death toll arising out of the outbreak of the pandemic.

"It is critical for us to understand that India's conditions are unique. We will be required to take different steps than other large countries who are following a total lockdown strategy. The number of poor people in India who are dependent on a daily income is simply too large for us to unilaterally shut down all economic activity," Gandhi said.

While the Congress MP welcomed the Rs 1.7-lakh crore relief package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a "good first step," he urged the government to follow a "nuanced approach that takes the complex realities of our people into consideration." He added that a "speedy delivery of the package is important."

He further said that the priority must be to "protect and isolate the elderly and vulnerable from the virus, and to clearly and strongly communicate to the young the dangers of proximity to older people."

"A complete lockdown and the resulting shutdown of our economic engine will almost certainly ensure the millions of unemployed youth rush back to their villages, increasing the risk of infecting their parents, grandparents and the elderly population. This will result in catastrophic loss of life," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Earlier today I wrote a letter to the PM on the Coronavirus crisis. While I've offered him my complete support in dealing with this extraordinary situation, I've also shared some of my concerns about the ongoing lockdown."