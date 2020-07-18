"Ask Yourself": Foreign Minister On Rahul Gandhi's Video Questioning Govt's Handling Of Foreign Affairs

In a series of tweets, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar replied to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the centre's handling of foreign affairs. The tweets by the Foreign Minister ended with a suggestion for the Congress leader: "Ask Yourself".

"Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics," Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning, along with a video of him discussing the border tension between India and China.

Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable.



Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics. pic.twitter.com/XM6PXcRuFh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020

Responding to it, Jaishankar put out examples to show how India has been working to improve ties with its neighbours and also focusing on geopolitics.

"Our major partnerships are stronger and international standing higher. Witness regular summits and informal meetngs with the US, Russia, Europe and Japan. India engages China on more equal terms politically... Ask the analysts," the Foreign Minister tweeted.

"We speak our mind more openly now. On CPEC, on BRI, on South China Sea, on UN sanctioned terrorists, etc... Ask the media," he tweeted.

"Difficult ties with Maldives, after India watched President Nasheed being toppled in 2012, now stand transformed... Ask our businesses," Mr Jaishankar tweeted. "Nepal after 17 years is getting Prime Ministerial visits. And a swathe of developmental projects: power, fuel, housing, hospital, roads, etc... Ask their citizens," he said.

"And Pakistan (that you skipped) surely notes the difference between Balakot and Uri on the one hand, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, Havana and 26/11 on the other... Ask yourself," the Foreign Minister concluded his tweet thread.

