IIT Bombay, Delhi Among Top 50 Engineering Colleges In World: QS Ranking

In a first, India's prestigious technical institutions - Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai and Delhi are among the top 50 engineering colleges across the globe, according to the subject-wise QS World Ranking.



The IIT Bombay was ranked 44, whereas IIT Delhi bagged the 47th rank. Last year, IIT Delhi was at the 61st position whereas IIT Bombay stood at 53rd spot.

Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, taking cognisance of the rankings said that it is an achievement of the premier engineering institutions that has made India proud. He also appreciated the government's continuous efforts to promote the environment of research and innovation in education institutions.

IIT Bombay Director, Subhasis Chaudhuri, said that students and faculty members are the key strength for the institute's success. "I am sure they will take us much further in the near future," he added.

IIT Delhi Director, V Ramogopal, in a statement attributed the success to the various measures that the administration has taken, which include boosting the research ecosystem and strengthening their connection with the external stakeholders.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which was in the news for the last three months over the fee hike issue, improved its ranking by two spots from last year. This year, the university ranked 164 in 'Arts & Humanities'.

In the 'Social Sciences & Management' field too, JNU has improved its rank from 355 last year to 284. However, Delhi University did better than others with a rank of 160, while IIT-D held a rank of 183 in the category.

Among private universities, OP Jindal University broke into the QS rankings this year, with its Jindal Global Law School being ranked the top law school in India.



