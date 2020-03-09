Punjab Teachers Protesting Against Dearth Of Jobs Lathi-Charged By Police, Dozens Injured

Around half a dozen people in Punjab were allegedly injured after police in Patiala district lathi-charged them for protesting against the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government for the lack of jobs.

The protesters mainly comprised of women and claimed that they were attacked by police without any provocation. They were allegedly moving towards the private residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Many of these women belong to ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers' Union. They were protesting against the government for failing to provide them with jobs in the Education Department.

Last month, however, Amarinder Singh released data supporting his claim that the Punjab Government is tackling unemployment by providing '11 lakh jobs'.

"As per the official data available, the number of government jobs generated from April 1, 2017, to December 31, 2019, was 57,905, with 3,96,775 under the private placement and another 7,61,289 facilitated by his government in the self-employment category," said the Punjab CM.

The protesters' claim is completely different. A number of women - those who - have been carrying out a sit-in protest outside the residence of Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla, in Sangrur town for several months now, demanding jobs.

