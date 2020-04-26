News

Punjab: Quarantined Kashmiris Sent Home For Ramzan

Migrants reached out to the local officials in Punjab to raise their concern to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the J&K administration allowance.

The Logical Indian Crew
26 April 2020
Written By : Devyani Madaik | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
CREDITS - OUTLOOKINDIA

Over 1,300 Kashmiris, who were stuck in Punjab's Pathankot and Batala, were sent home for Ramzan, an official statement said.

The decision was taken after these migrants reached out to the local officials in Punjab to raise their concern to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the J&K administration allowance. Migrants included shawl sellers, students and labourers.

According to The Wire's report, 1,180 Kashmiris were sent from Pathankot district and 78 were released from Batala in the border district of Gurdaspur.

These migrants were stuck in cities of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, after the Jammu & Kashmir administration had refused them entry in the union territory, due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta in the statement, said that the migrants were provided 24X7 support, proper lodging and food during their stay in nine quarantine facilities of Pathankot, along with required health checkups and supply of medicines.

Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, KBS Sidhu tweeted that all the migrants from relief camps at Pathankot have been repatriated to J&K.

The Kashmiri migrants expressed their gratitude towards the Punjab and the J&K government, after reaching home. They also stated their appreciation for Radha Soami Dera Beas and other organisations who helped them during this critical time, the statement said.

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

