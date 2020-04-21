Punjab Govt To Set Up Quarantine Centres For Police Personnel At Risk From COVID-19

The Punjab government has decided to set up quarantine centres for the police personnel suspected of getting infected with COVID-19 in the course of working in the frontline of the fight against the infection.

According to NDTV, two days ago a 52-year-old Ludhiana ACP, Anil Kohli, succumbed to the novel coronavirus while under treatment at a private hospital. This incident led to the decision.

The Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta reviewed the law and order situation in the state and directed that instead of subjecting to risk families of the police personnel suspected to be infected with the virus, quarantine centres will be set up for them.

Gupta added that a sufficient number of locations or buildings will be listed in each district for the establishment of these facilities.

In an official release, the DGP stated in the occasion that a police official is identified as a primary or secondary contact of a COVID-19 patient, he or she will be placed under quarantine in these facilities, which will also house the people whose reports are awaited.

The establishments will be equipped to look after the essential needs of the quarantined people. Nutritious food, cleanliness, regular health check-up, emergency transport, medical assistance and recreation, will be catered to.

Medical doctors posted with police by the Health Department shall be made in-charges of such facilities.

DGP Gupta further reassured that all police personnel deployed on "high exposure duties" will also be provided with a full-body protective gear, such as PPEs, N95 and triple-layer masks and gloves. Gupta said that assistance can be taken from the private sector if needed.

As of April 21, 245 cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the state, of which 191 are active. 16 people have succumbed to the virus from Punjab.

Also Read: "COVID-19 Does Not See Race, Religion or Caste Before Striking": PM Modi