Minister's Photo Shoot Keeps Children And Parents Waiting During Polio Vaccination

In a shocker, Punjab cabinet minister, Sunder Sham Arora, made children and parents wait for two hours at polio vaccination camp in Hoshiarpur for a photo session.



According to the organisers, Sunder Sham Arora, who is also a representative of Hoshiarpur area, was the chief guest for the polio vaccination camp. He was invited to arrive at 8 am, however, he came after 10 am.

The parents said they requested the organisers to let them go after their children were vaccinated, but they were asked to wait until the photo session with Arora.

"The child had slept while we were waiting for the minister. We were told that a photo session will be held with the minister and we will be allowed to go only after that," the Hindustan Times quoted a woman on condition of anonymity.

When contacted, Arora said that he was told a different timing of the programme. "There was an incident in the city for which I had to go for 10 minutes. That's why I got late. Had I known that the programme was at 8 am, I would have come accordingly," said Arora.

Gurdip Singh Kapoor, the District immunisation officer, said that giving polio drops to the kids started before the chief guest's arrival as there was a rush of parents. "We had started administering drops to children well before the minister came. As there was a rush of parents, some of them could have been waiting," he said, adding that the minister was informed accordingly.





