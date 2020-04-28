News

Punjab: 12 Returnees From Sri Hazur Sahib In Maharashtra Test Positive For COVID-19

CREDITS: Jharkhand Live News

As per the latest updates, 12 people who recently returned from the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have been detected positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Two of them reached their hometowns without undergoing mandatory medical screening at the inter-state borders.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of Punjab said that all the returnees from Nanded will now be tested for coronavirus and quarantined.

Around 3,500 pilgrims are still stranded there due to the ongoing lockdown, for whom the Punjab government has arranged the buses, returning in batches in next two-three days, as reported by IANS. As of now, 467 pilgrims reached Bathinda on Monday.

Officials told IANS, after the spike in virus cases from the return of (NRIs), foreign travellers and Tablighi Jamaat members, it is now the pilgrims returning from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib to the state that pose a serious challenge.

While addressing the media, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that a certain influx in cases has posed more challenges for the government, where the situation was majorly under control after taking necessary steps.

The Punjab government has issued an order, stating whoever will be returning from the gurudwara should inform about their arrival to the local authorities or face criminal prosecution.

Also Read: Pune Police Surprises Teen With Cake On Birthday As Father Stranded In US

