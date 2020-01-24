News

8-Year-Old Made To Do 450 Sit-Ups As Punishment, Hospitalised With Swollen Legs

Published : 24 Jan 2020
Police officials informed that a girl, studying in class 3, at a school in Thane district, fell sick after the incident and was rushed to a hospital.

A private tuition teacher in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly asking an eight-year-old girl to do "450 sit-ups" as punishment for not completing her homework.

The class 3 student from a school in Thane district, fell sick after the incident and was rushed to a hospital on January 17, the police officials informed on Thursday.

"On Friday, January 17, the teacher asked the girl, a resident of Shanti Nagar locality in Mira Road area, to do 450 sit-ups as punishment for not doing her homework," said the officials.

When the girl returned home from tuition classes she was having difficulty walking. Later, her mother on noticing the swollen legs immediately rushed the child to the hospital where she had to undergo treatment.

The private tuition teacher, identified as Lata, had also been accused of using excessive force on children earlier. Last month, she had allegedly stripped the girl and beat her with a cane for not doing homework, Sohail Pathan, Subha Inspector of Naya Nagar Police Station informed referring to the complaint lodged by the child's mother.

When the girl's mother confronted the teacher, Lata appeared unconcerned, the police said. The girl's mother filed the police complaint against the teacher on January 18. In her complaint, she also cited the earlier instances of punishment according to the official said.

Based on the complaint, the teacher has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. However, no arrest has been made yet.

Several instances have been reported of innocent children being subjected to corporal punishment in an attempt to discipline them. It is important to be aware that law permits physical forms of punishment to be executed only in case of crimes and not in civil wrongdoings provided the punishments are tasked to the appropriate authorities. Under the Indian Constitution, violence against children is considered a violation of Article 21 that ensures the right to live with dignity a significant part of the right to life.

