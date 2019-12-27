Time To Punish Tukde-Tukde Gang For Anti-CAA Protests: Home Minister Amit Shah
The Logical Indian Crew Delhi
December 27th, 2019 / 1:54 PM / Updated 1 hours ago
Image Credit: The Economic Times
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, December 26 said it is time to punish the “tukde-tukde gang” for anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) unrest and violence in Delhi.
Shah blamed the opposition parties including Congress for spreading the violence and rumours during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi. He also asked the people of Delhi to punish them for the unrest witnessed in the national capital a few days ago.
“The opposition led by Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Shah said.
#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/3qJKEHlE9h
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019
Shah further questioned why opposition parties kept silent on CAA when it was being discussed in Parliament and added that they started spreading rumours about CAA as soon as the amendment was passed.
Amit Shah also lashed out at the AAP government in Delhi during an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and said the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in the national capital.
● 24×7 subsidised electricity
● Free Water
● Free & Quality Healthcare
● World-class Govt Schools
● 1.4 Lakh CCTVs
● Free Wifi
● Free Travel for women
● Door Step Delivery
यह सारे काम @ArvindKejriwal सरकार ने कराए हैं और @AmitShah चुनाव से ठीक पहले ठप्पा लगाने आए है। https://t.co/a64mOKEjjb
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 26, 2019
Shah accused the AAP government of “stealing credit” for developmental work carried out by the central government in Delhi.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forced everyone to follow the work culture. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji has done something entirely new. He thought, why work? Why allot budgets and lay foundation stones for development projects? Work is already being done, just put your name on it,” Shah said.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the AAP government for not doing enough to either combat air pollution or provide clean drinking water.
“These people used to claim that each household in Delhi gets clean drinking water. They claimed to provide drinking water from the tap, but you all know the reality. They lied to you,” PM Modi had said in Ramlila Ground.
