News

Time To Punish Tukde-Tukde Gang For Anti-CAA Protests: Home Minister Amit Shah

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 27th, 2019 / 1:54 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

Image Credit: The Economic Times

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, December 26 said it is time to punish the “tukde-tukde gang” for anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) unrest and violence in Delhi.

Shah blamed the opposition parties including Congress for spreading the violence and rumours during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi. He also asked the people of Delhi to punish them for the unrest witnessed in the national capital a few days ago.

“The opposition led by Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Shah said.

Shah further questioned why opposition parties kept silent on CAA when it was being discussed in Parliament and added that they started spreading rumours about CAA as soon as the amendment was passed.

Amit Shah also lashed out at the AAP government in Delhi during an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and said the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in the national capital.

Shah accused the AAP government of “stealing credit” for developmental work carried out by the central government in Delhi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forced everyone to follow the work culture. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji has done something entirely new. He thought, why work? Why allot budgets and lay foundation stones for development projects? Work is already being done, just put your name on it,” Shah said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the AAP government for not doing enough to either combat air pollution or provide clean drinking water.

“These people used to claim that each household in Delhi gets clean drinking water. They claimed to provide drinking water from the tap, but you all know the reality. They lied to you,” PM Modi had said in Ramlila Ground.

Also Read: Amit Shah Denies NPR-NRC Link, Modi Government Itself Linked It In Parliament

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Pro-CAA Rally Gets Nod In Bengaluru, Anti-CAA Protest Denied Permission

Chinese Website Internet Shutdown

Chinese News Organization Praises Internet Shutdown In India In The Backdrop Of Anti-CAA Protests

‘Street Lights Were Shut When Police Opened Fire’: Tale Of 4 Killings During Anti-CAA Protests In Assam

Nirmala Sitharaman anti-CAA protests

‘Don’t Know What Happened At Jamia’: Nirmala Sitharaman On Anti-CAA Protests 

Fact Check: Viral Photo Of Amar Jawan Memorial Vandalism Not Of Anti-CAA Protests

Amit Shah CAA changes

Amid Protests, Amit Shah Hints At Changes In Citizenship Amendment Act

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

‘Kerala Will Be Denied Ration If National Population Register Not Implemented’: BJP Leader

News

Banaras Hindu University To Offer ‘Bhoot Vidya’ Certificate Course On Ghost Studies

News

Around 14 Killed In UP Due To ‘Firearm Injuries’, All Muslims

News

Time To Punish Tukde-Tukde Gang For Anti-CAA Protests: Home Minister Amit Shah

My Social Responsibility

A Mother Shares Her Opinion On How One Can Keep Children Free From Sexual Abuse

My Social Responsibility

India’s First University For Transgenders Set To Open In Uttar Pradesh

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.