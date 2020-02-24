'Want To Ride On Footpath, Hit Me And Go': This Pune Woman Confronts Bike Riders Who Try To Defy Traffic Rules

Footpath encroachment is a severe phenomenon troubling the crowded cities in the country.

Such instances occur when an impatient rider rides his or her two-wheeler on footpath during peak traffic hours to avoid congestion.

Footpaths are meant to be used only by the pedestrians and riding on footpaths as a shortcut to get ahead can prove fatal for both - the rider and the pedestrians.

Stepping up to tackle the growing menace, Nirmala Gokhale, a senior citizen from Pune was seen in a viral video blocking the pavement every time a motorcycle rider tried to ride on it to escape the traffic.

She can be seen stoutly standing on the pavement and lecturing the riders who attempt to defy the traffic rules.

"If you want to continue on the footpath, you will have to hit me and go. Else get down and ride on the road," she tells a youth who instantly complies.

Later, she was joined by two other people.

This aunty from Pune is an inspiration to many. Well done Ma'am.

Shame on Bikers who ride on footpaths. It's sad to see senior citizens have to do the job what traffic police is supposed to do in our country.@nnatuTOI @mumbaimatterz @MNCDFbombay @mid_daypic.twitter.com/AB1TWmQPRW — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) February 21, 2020

As soon as the video clip went viral, netizens praised the lady's grit and admired her efforts.

Several also took to social media with messages on taking strict actions against the motorists who disregard the road-safety rules tagging the Pune Police, to which the department promptly responded.





Kudos to these senior citizens. How much aware they are! But there shouldn't be any need for them to do this if traffic police does it's job properly. And if bikers follow the descipline. @PuneCityPolice — Kishore Sonecha (@kishoresonecha) February 21, 2020

Also Read: AMU Violence: Allahabad High Court Directs UP Police Chief To Act Against Officers Who Canned Students, Broke Vehicles