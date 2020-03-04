News

NIA Arrests Father-Daughter Duo In Connection With Pulwama Attacks

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 4 March 2020 11:08 AM GMT
Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan was arrested for facilitating the Pulwama mastermind, suicide bombers and key conspirators.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 3 arrested a father and daughter for their role in Pulwama terror attack. The video of Adil Ahmad Dar, the suicide bomber who killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, was made at their residence in Hakripora, Pulwama in South Kashmir.

The NIA has gotten 10-day police custody after producing them at the NIA special court in Jammu. With this, the total number of arrest in the attack case goes up to three.

Last week, the NIA arrested 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey for his role in planting explosives in the Maruti Eeco car used to target the CRPF convoy, and driving Adil Ahmad Dar up to the national highway.

Tariq Ahmed Shah, 50, works as a tipper driver and labourer in South Kashmir. His daughter Insha Jan, 23, a school drop-out, was also arrested for facilitating the Pulwama mastermind, suicide bombers and key conspirators.

Sources said, "The role of the overground workers is significant in terror attack as they are the ones who create the support system for terrorists and their organisations."

The accused, Tariq Ahmed Shah, allegedly facilitated all the terrorists at his house for sheltering and for the planning of the heinous attack on the CRPF convoy.

Tariq Ahmed Shah's house was also used by Pakistani and local Jaish terrorists for preparing and recording of video of fidayeen Adil Ahmad Dar, which was subsequently released by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) soon after the Pulwama attack.

Also Read: National Investigation Agency Close To Breakthrough In Pulwama Terror Case

