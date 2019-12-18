News

“I Sell My Talent, Not Conscience,” Sushant Singh On Losing TV Show For Protesting Against Citizenship Act

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 18th, 2019 / 5:37 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Savdhaan India Sushant Singh

Image Credits: LiveMint, HindustanTimes

Actor Sushant Singh on Tuesday announced that his association with long-running TV show Savdhaan India has ended after his participation in the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

The actor, who has hosted the show since 2011, shared the news on Twitter, hinting that his participation in the protests could have been the reason behind his removal.

 

“And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended,” Sushant wrote. Sushant also said that it was a “small price” to pay for speaking out.

A user asked on his comment whether the “price” he paid was for “speaking the truth.”

Sushant replied immediately and said that it was a small price that he paid. “How will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru,” the actor wrote. 

 

https://twitter.com/dusnumberi_sanj/status/1206591142227169280

He said that he is answerable to the young generation against any injustice. “If I don’t raise my voice then what is the point of making people alert through a show?”

He said every other person has to raise their voice against the injustice done in this country. He said nothing is permanent in this country, no show runs forever.   “I sell my talent and not my conscience,” he said.

Sushant has been a staunch critic of CAA from the time it was drafted by the cabinet. The actor expressed indignation to the brutal police assault against the students of Jamia Millia University.

The actor, however, neither denied nor confirmed whether his participation in the protest costed him in termination of the contract.

“I don’t know the exact reason why I’m being removed from the show. But the people have assumed that it might have to do something with my participation in the protests. It could be a coincidence also because they had also previously removed me and brought Ashutosh Rana and Tisca Chopra on board,” he said.

Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force to quell student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Also Read: ‘Don’t Know What Happened At Jamia’: Nirmala Sitharaman On Anti-CAA Protests 

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES

Related Stories

Savdhaan India Sushant Singh

“I Sell My Talent, Not Conscience,” Sushant Singh On Losing TV Show For Protesting Against Citizenship Act

Kerala political parties unite

Non-BJP Parties Put Out United Front Against Citizenship Amendment Act In Kerala

Assam RTI Activist Citizenship Protest

Assam RTI Activist Charged For ‘Waging War Against Country’ Amid Protest Against Citizenship Act

Citizenship Act Protests Delhi

Breaking: Violent Protest Erupts In North-East Delhi Against Citizenship Act

FIR Against Bihar Villagers

FIR Against 19 Villagers Protesting Against AES Deaths In Bihar For Blocking Highway

My Story Someswara Narappa

My Story: “Until My Last Breath, This Show Will Go On,” Says Anchor Of Most Loved Kannada Quiz Show

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.