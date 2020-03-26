As several reports of private companies, cinema halls and hotels suspending private security guards surfaced, the government has urged several industry bodies associated with private security to adopt a "humane approach".

The bodies have been asked to protect their workers amid layoffs during the lockdown across the nation.

The ministry of home affairs wrote to the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) , Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), International Institute of Security and Safety Management (IISSM) and Security Association of India (SAI).

PC Guite, deputy secretary, MHA, wrote in a letter dated March 23 that the private security agencies may have been affected badly after malls, shops and other establishments were shut down.

"I would, therefore, urge the industry for empathy with its workforce, vital to its functioning and ensure that these workers continued to be treated on duty and paid accordingly," Guite wrote.

"Despite notifications and guidelines issued by the home ministry and department of labour, security guards are being terminated," CAPSI chairperson Kunwar Vikram Singh said.

"Subsequently, the police are stopping the guards if they aren't in uniform. A guard usually goes to his duty in civilian clothes. They are facing a lot of harassment," added Singh.

A 21-day lockdown has been imposed in the country to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19. As a part of this move, the government has closed down several public and private organisations which include commercial, industrial and private establishments.

Private security agencies have been exempted, but with the shutting down of malls and other places, several people have been asked to stay home or have been terminated.

The government has made several appeals to companies to continue giving salaries to their staff throughout the period.

