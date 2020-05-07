Sabarmati Central Jail Prisoners Make Face Masks, Personal Protective Gears For Corona Warriors In Gujarat

Sabarmati Central Jail prisoners in Gujarat's Ahmedabad who are making face masks for the corona warriors in the state will now manufacture personal protective equipment, the jail officials informed.

"In the first stage, the prisoners will make 500 kits for jail officials of the 28 jails in the state," said additional DGP jails, K L N Rao, reported, The Times of India.

The officials have set a target of manufacturing 50 kits every day. These protective kits are reportedly being made with polypropylene non-woven fabric of 70gm with lamination.

Rao stated that each kit would cost around ₹180-₹200 and will be sold at a designated store near the RTO office. They have planned to extend it for other government agencies as well and eventually to also put it up for sale.



"The Ahmedabad Central Jail has made more than 50,000 masks and has got a fresh order from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for another 50,000 masks," said the jail factory manager, Arvind Parmar.

He also informed that around 7,000 masks have already been delivered to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The jail officials said that the prisoners are able to stitch around 2,000 masks per day which costs ₹10 per piece.

Highlighting the safety measures being followed within the jail premises, the officials said that a sanitisation tunnel has been set up and every jail official has to compulsorily go through the tunnel on the way in and out.

Additionally, the jail authorities have also set up isolation wards for the prisoners being brought within the premises. They also informed that tests are being conducted in case any prisoner shows symptoms for COVID-19.

