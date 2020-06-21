Yoga Doesn't Discriminate, Helps Unite, Deepen Bonds, Says PM Modi On International Yoga Day

Addressing the nation on the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the benefits of Yoga and additional physical exercises that help build stronger immunity.

With the theme of ''Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family', this year's celebrations are being done digitally to ensure social distancing.

The PM emphasised on the importance of Pranayama or breathing techniques which can help strengthen the respiratory system in the fight against COVID-19.

"If our immunity is strong, then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity and improve metabolism. Coronavirus attacks our respiratory system. 'Pranayam', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong," Live Mint quoted the PM as saying.



If one can fine-tune the chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity, and Yoga can definitely help make this happen, he added.

Stating the occasion as a 'day of oneness', he said that the practice of Yoga does not discriminate and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations, emerging as a force for unity and deepening the bonds of humanity.

Ministers, security personnel, and netizens took to twitter, adhering to this year's theme, and promoting the health benefits.

Greetings on #InternationalYogaDay.



The ancient science of Yoga is India's great gift to the world.



Glad to see more and more people adopting it.



Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene. pic.twitter.com/1ZGqsTnn4A — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2020

ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel performed yoga at an altitude of 18000 feet, Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures, on International Yoga Day:



Ladakh: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform yoga at Khardung La, at an altitude of 18000 feet, on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/EiJQdWV711 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion performs yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on #InternationalYogaDay today.

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion performs yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/SBmofO7yRZ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Under its 'Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018–2030: More active people for a healthier world', the World Health Organisation (WHO) marks Yoga as a valuable tool to increase physical activity and decrease non-communicable diseases, such as hypertension, stroke, heart attack and diabetes

The approach to observe Yoga Day was introduced by the PM back in 2014, during the opening of the 69th Session of the General Assembly.

