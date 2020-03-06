Preventive Measures One Can Take To Avoid Coronavirus

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has killed more than 3,000 people and infected over 94,000 across the world. The scope of the virus has extended to over 78 countries, and most numbers of deaths have taken in China, followed by South Korea.

In India, 29 confirmed cases have been identified. As of Thursday, March 5, there are 17 cases in Jaipur including 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver, six in Agra, one each in Delhi, Telangana, and Gurgaon and three cases in Kerala. The cases in Kerala were the first to be reported in India, and all of them have recovered.

Here are some of the preventive measures set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) from the novel virus.

1. The first and basic prevention is washing hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based hand rub or with soap and water for two minutes.

2. Wash your hand after coughing or sneezing, when caring for the sick, before eating, after toilet use, after handling animals or animal waste.

3. WHO has advised maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

4. Generally, hands touch many surfaces and pick up the virus. Hence it is advised that people should avoid the contact of palms with mouth, nose, or eyes.

3. Always cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing. Carry tissue to cover your mouth and dispose it immediately.

4. Avoid spitting in public

5. Seek medical attention once you have a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Stay home when you feel unwell.

