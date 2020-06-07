Noida: Denied Admission In 8 Hospitals, Pregnant Woman Dies In Ambulance

A 30-year-old pregnant woman breathed her last In Noida on June 5 inside an ambulance after almost eight hospitals refused to provide her any treatment.

The resident of Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony, Neelam Kumari, started experiencing labour pain, when her husband Bijendra, who works in the maintenance department of a media outlet, his brother Shailendra Kumar, an auto driver, and his wife Sushma rushed her to the ESIC Hospital in Noida's Sector 24.

"ESIC hospital took her in for some time and gave oxygen, and then referred her to the District Hospital in Sector 30. But the staff there didn't admit her and told us that since we had come from Khoda, which is a containment zone, we should return and get treatment there. They did not even examine her," Shailendra said.

The family then took Neelam to Shivalik Hospital in Sector-51, which claimed that she was serious and should be taken to a 'better hospital'. "No referral slip was given," he added.

Next the family took the ailing patient to Fortis Noida and then Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128. However, both denied getting her admitted on grounds of her exhibiting COVID symptoms. They said she should be admitted to Sharda Hospital or Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, both COVID-19 designated facilities and turned her away.

The hapless family took the mother to be to the above mentioned COVID facilities however as fate would be, they turned down again, this time on the pretext of the hospitals having no vacant bed.

On the brink of losing all hope, the family once again headed to GIMS, a hospital that had already turned them down once. However, on the way to the hospital, the patient expired. "When she did not respond, we asked the staff to at least check her once if she was alive. They declared her dead around 7.30 pm," Shailendra told The Times Of India.

The family had been wandering with the patient for almost 13 hours, first in an auto then in an ambulance before she succumbed to death.

The death of the innocent raised a public outcry from the Noida administration, which ordered a probe on June 6. A subsequent meeting was held with hospital representatives on treatment protocols during COVID-19 which instructed authorities to not turn down any patient in an emergency.

In another case, a newborn died after failing to get admission in a NICU for seven hours, even as his father went to at least four hospitals.

Also Read: India Now Fifth Most COVID-19 Affected Nation, Surpasses Spain











