Bengaluru: Pregnant Migrant Labourer Walks 7 Km In Search Of Hospital, Delivers Baby At Dental Clinic

A pregnant migrant labourer had to walk almost seven kilometres along with her husband in search of a hospital amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The woman went into preterm labour and delivered a baby at a dental clinic in Bengaluru's Doddabommasandra area on Tuesday, April 14.

The New Indian Express reported that Shanti and her husband, in desperate need of medical help and on spotting a person opening the shutters of Krupa Dental Clinic, rushed to seek assistance.

"A woman aged 18 to 20 years old, had come to my clinic with her husband on April 14. They had walked for about 7 km in search of a hospital or clinic. Exhaustion of having walked for hours resulted in her delivering a premature baby within 5-10 minutes to reaching my dental clinic," said Dr Ramya, a dental surgeon.

"As I'm not a gynaecologist, I was unsure of what was to be done. I called my husband, who is a general physician, and he came immediately," said the doctor.

Karnataka: A pregnant woman delivered a baby at a dentist's clinic in Bengaluru where she had reached, along with her husband, after walking for around 7 km in hopes of reaching a hospital. The mother & baby (in pic with the dentist) were later sent to hospital after the delivery pic.twitter.com/dO9edQ9EsU — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020





She had walked for 5-7 km expecting some clinic/hospital to be open. She came across this clinic & delivered the baby. The baby wasn't responding initially, so we thought it's dead but we were able to resuscitate it. We sent them to hospital after the delivery: Dr Ramya, dentist pic.twitter.com/b9kluJgaKr — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Dr Ramya said she found Shanti in a very critical condition, bleeding profusely. With great difficulty, they got the baby out.



Reportedly, after delivery, the baby didn't show any sign of life.

"But, after cleaning the baby and patting him, he cried. He was alive. We were very glad we could save both the mother and her baby boy," the doctor explained.

Dr Ramya said the couple had gone without food for some time and the baby was born prematurely. The mother and child are in KC General Hospital and are being taken care of, now, she said.

