Jharkhand: Pregnant Woman Loses Baby After Hospital Staff Makes Her Clean Up Blood, Beats Her With Slippers

A pregnant woman who visited a Jamshedpur hospital lost her baby after she was allegedly made to clean up her blood. She was accused of spreading coronavirus.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the Jharkhand Police has asked the Jamshedpur SSP to inquire into the matter.

30-year-old Rizwana Khatun wrote a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren claiming that she had started bleeding on Thursday afternoon, April 16, following which she rushed to the MGM Hospital.

"I was abused on the lines of my religion and was asked to wipe the blood. I could not because I was shivering. I was beaten up with slippers. I was shocked and rushed to a nursing home. There it came out that my child had died," The Indian Express quoted her as alleging in the letter.

Jamshedpur Deputy Commissioner has formed a team and ordered a probe, demanding the report to be submitted within 48 hours.

"A three-member team comprising Deputy Superintendent of MGM, Senior Magistrate of District Administration and Officer in Charge of concerned Police Station, asking them to investigate the matter and report within 48 hours," The New Indian Express quoted the Deputy Commissioner as saying.

