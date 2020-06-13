News

Telangana: Pregnant Woman Forced To Cross Rivulet On Foot Due To Damaged Road, Absence Of Bridge

The district collector has sought a report from the health department as to why she was not admitted to the government hospital on time, despite her condition being known.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   13 Jun 2020 6:59 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Telangana: Pregnant Woman Forced To Cross Rivulet On Foot Due To Damaged Road, Absence Of Bridge

A pregnant woman in Rollagadda village of Gundala who had to get into an ambulance walked through a rivulet as the approach to her village was damaged.

Sandhya Rani's husband helped her cross the rivulet. As the water body was in spate because of heavy rains, the ambulance could not enter the village.

While there were plans to construct a bridge over the rivulet, it has not been completed yet, reported The Times Of India.

Taking serious note of the woman's ordeal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district collector M V Reddy has sought a report from the health department officials as to why she was not admitted to the government hospital on time, despite her condition being known.

The Kothagudem revenue divisional officer (RDO) has been directed by the collector to submit a comprehensive report on the matter. The roads and buildings officials have been asked to submit a report on the delay in completing the construction of the bridge. The collector further directed them to repair the damaged road.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

