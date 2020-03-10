Meet Sunaina Patel, Pregnant Commando Who Serves With Elite Anti-Naxal Unit In Chhattisgarh

A commando is trained undergoes severe physical and mental training to encounter hostile and adverse circumstances with a fighting spirit that gives them an edge over the enemy in times of war.

Commando Sunaina Patel is bringing the belief to life as she continued to serve with an elite police unit that conducts anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh despite being pregnant for six-month woman

Sunaina was a part of the patrolling team in the Naxal-infested jungles, armed with weapons that include an AK-47 and a backpack weighing 8-10 kg, even when she was almost six months pregnant.

"I was 2-months pregnant when I joined the unit. I performed all my duties with sincerely. But now have been asked by my seniors to take proper rest," Sunaina told ANI.

She is part of the elite District Reserve Guard Danteshwari Fighters which are deployed in one of the worst Maoist-affected areas in the state. Acting on her senior's advise, she decided to take it easy considering her advanced stage of pregnancy.

She said "Today also if I'm asked I'll do it with utmost sincerity," reported ANI. Sunaina is now eight months pregnant and is working in a comparatively less-difficult atmosphere.

The officials have been prudent to stop sending her to field operations and have advised her to take proper rest.

Abhishek Pallav, SP Dantewada, while speaking to ANI, said " Sunaina had suffered a miscarriage once while she was on duty. Even now, she was reluctant to go off duty, but we have asked her to take adequate rest as we are concerned about her health."

He was quick enough to point out the way Sunaina's life has motivated many women to join the anti-Naxal force.

Reportedly, in May last year, a team of women District Reserve Guards was constituted, and Sunaina was inducted into the elite anti-Naxal unit.

Dantewada is the only district in Chhattisgarh where women DRGs regularly patrol the Maoist-occupied jungle patches.



