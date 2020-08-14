Prashant Bhushan Held Guilty Of Contempt For Tweets Against Chief Justice, Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets against CJIs and the apex court. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that arguments on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20.

A bench gave its verdicts in the suo motu contempt case against Prashant Bhushan for his two tweets on the judiciary, CJI SA Bobde and his four predecessors, reported India Today. The apex court had issued a notice to Bhushan on July 22 for the same, saying his statements prima facie 'brought the administration of justice in disrepute'.

Bhushan had commented on a photo of Chief Justice Bobde on a superbike. Later on August 2, in an affidavit, he said he regretted the 'part' questioning Justice Bobde for not wearing a helmet, while the bike was on the stand.

"At the outset, I admit that I did not notice that the bike was on a stand and therefore wearing a helmet was not required. I, therefore, regret that part of my tweet. However, I stand by the remaining part of what I have stated in my tweet," Bushan's lawyer said in his affidavit submitted

The top court on August 5 had reserved its verdict after Bhushan put out a statement in his defence, saying 'they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their capacity and they did not obstruct the administration of justice.'

They are not malicious and do not obstruct the administration of justice," the last hearing's statement further read.

Bhushan said he was exercising his freedom of speech and giving his opinion about the functioning of the court, and this in no way demeans the court and the case in no way can be constituted for contempt of court.