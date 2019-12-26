News

“Aatankwadi Vapas Jao”: Pragya Thakur Met With Slogans At University In Bhopal

The Logical Indian Crew Madhya Pradesh

December 26th, 2019 / 6:52 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Pragya Thakur Bhopal University

Image Credit: India Today (Representational Image)

BJP MP Pragya Thakur recently made headlines for delaying a commercial flight. Following the incident, the BJP MP from Bhopal waded into another controversy after she went to meet women college students protesting in Bhopal and was met with hostility. 

When Thakur went to meet the students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University, who were protesting against their expulsion over alleged shortage of attendance, she was greeted with slogans like “aatankwadi vapas jao (terrorist go back)”.

In a video that has surfaced, Thakur can be seen gesturing to a girl repeatedly. A police officer can be seen trying to talk to the girl.

The protesters, including activists from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), can be heard saying “aatankwadi vapas jao“.

The situation came under control after police rushed to the spot. 

“I’ll consult legal experts and subsequently take legal action against all those involved,” NDTV quoted Thakur as saying.

Pragya Thakur faces multiple charges under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. She is currently out on bail which was granted on the grounds of ill health. 

Also Read: BJP MP Pragya Thakur Argues Over Preferred Seat On SpiceJet Flight, Delays It By 45 Minutes

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

