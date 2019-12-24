BJP MP Pragya Thakur Argues Over Preferred Seat On SpiceJet Flight, Delays It By 45 Minutes

Slammed for a delaying flight, BJP MP Pragya Thakur has now blamed the airline for the delay as she claimed that the seat she paid extra for didn’t have ’emergency’ written anywhere.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur was shamed online for refusing to move from an emergency row in a Spicejet flight, causing a 45-minute delay. A video surfaced on social media which shows the Bhopal MP being confronted by agitated passengers.

In the video, people can be seen reminding the BJP MP that she is people’s representative and her job is not to “trouble them”. “You are people’s representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight,” a man is heard telling Thakur.

Thakur then argued why would she be going when there is “no first class, no facilities”. She also complained about the language used, to which he replied, “I am using the correct language.”

Thakur had booked a seat in SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Bhopal and was carrying her wheel-chair. She alleged that the airline did not give her the pre-booked seat in the emergency row citing safety issues.

“They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him,” she said.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seaters). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs.

SpiceJet had privilege to have Honourable Smt. Pragya Thakur on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21. She had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair.

“As the BJP MP had come with her wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn’t aware of this fact that she was a wheelchair passenger,” the spokesperson said.

“She was requested by the crew to shift to 2 A/B (non-emergency row) due to safety reasons, but she refused. The duty manager and other staff also requested her to move to another seat,” the spokesperson added.

While some passengers requested Thakur to change her seat from the emergency row to a non-emergency row, others requested the crew to deboard her as she was refusing to change the seat.

