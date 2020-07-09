News

Tamil Nadu: Retired Postman Who Walked 15 Km For Delivering Letters, Pensions Earns Praises

Postman D. Sivan, who retired last week, would trek for nearly 15 kilometres through the hilly terrain of Coonoor to deliver letters, and was often chased by wild elephants, bears, gaurs, and snakes.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   9 July 2020 8:05 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-09T14:01:04+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Image credit: Supriya Sahu IAS/Twitter, KA Kumar/Twitter

Postman D Sivan in his 30 years of service in Tamil Nadu braved wild elephants, sloth bears, gaurs, and snakes to deliver letters to the remote areas where there was hardly any vehicle would go.

Sivan delivered mail after trekking for nearly 15 kilometres through the hilly terrain of Coonoor every day.

In 2016, he walked along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway track, starting from the Hillgrove Post Office near Coonoor, treading railway bridges, either carrying mail or pension to the plantation workers who lived near the forests on the Singara Estate, near Buriliyar, and Marapallam.

The 66-year-old postman retired last week. He was paid Rs 12,000 per month for his work, reported in The Hindu.

Netizens expressed gratitude and hailed his dedication after an IAS officer shared his story on Twitter.

"Chased by wild elephants, bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams & waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week," tweeted IAS Officer Supriya Sahu, with a photo of Sivan.

Several users calling him a "true superhero" who helped bring "governance to the doorsteps of underprivileged people".

