Tamil Nadu: Retired Postman Who Walked 15 Km For Delivering Letters, Pensions Earns Praises

Postman D Sivan in his 30 years of service in Tamil Nadu braved wild elephants, sloth bears, gaurs, and snakes to deliver letters to the remote areas where there was hardly any vehicle would go.



Sivan delivered mail after trekking for nearly 15 kilometres through the hilly terrain of Coonoor every day.

In 2016, he walked along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway track, starting from the Hillgrove Post Office near Coonoor, treading railway bridges, either carrying mail or pension to the plantation workers who lived near the forests on the Singara Estate, near Buriliyar, and Marapallam.

The 66-year-old postman retired last week. He was paid Rs 12,000 per month for his work, reported in The Hindu. Netizens expressed gratitude and hailed his dedication after an IAS officer shared his story on Twitter. "Chased by wild elephants, bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams & waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week," tweeted IAS Officer Supriya Sahu, with a photo of Sivan.

Postman D. Sivan walked 15 kms everyday through thick forests to deliver mail in inaccessible areas in Coonoor.Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs,crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week-Dinamalar,Hindu pic.twitter.com/YY1fIoB2jj — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 8, 2020

Several users calling him a "true superhero" who helped bring "governance to the doorsteps of underprivileged people".

Netizens Shower Praise

Deserves an award for this.Though there are thousands who do similar great work, even a small award from @narendramodi or the @IndiaPostOffice and the ministry will motivate the working class of India.We need to fill them with pride on self for having served the nation sincerely. — S. P. Sajeev Kumar (@spsajeev) July 8, 2020





He deserves a peoples award ! Your is an unmatched commitment to duty !! #Respect — Taqi (@TaqiTariq) July 8, 2020





This is the real dedication of a public servant to serve the people. Wish him a happy and healthy post retirement life. — Majid Zargar (@MajidZargar6) July 8, 2020





Respect and gratitude !

Salute to his dedication towards his duty.! — NITIN JOSHI 🇮🇳 (@NITINJO51699293) July 8, 2020





Reminds me of 'some hero's don't we are Cape.'! Salute to his dedication towards his duty.! — Rukmani Varma (@pointponder) July 8, 2020





Commendable job, in the era of Internet and smart phone many may not be knowing that such service exists in postal department. — Anjan (@mysuru_sen) July 8, 2020





Salute to such real heros👍 — Arjun Singh Chouhan (@AscBpl) July 8, 2020





Postman D. Sivan walked 15 kms everyday through thick forests to deliver mail in inaccessible areas in Coonoor.Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs,crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week-Dinamalar,Hindu pic.twitter.com/YY1fIoB2jj — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 8, 2020





Real Super Hero who connects .This is the true "Last Mile delivery". — Sudhir Guptta (@sudhir_guptta) July 8, 2020





Dedication of such people brings governance to the door steps of underprivileged ppl — Kumar Shreyash Tripathi (@001_shreyash) July 8, 2020





his role in nation building is much appreciated.kudos to his commitment — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020





He deserves padma award @rashtrapatibhvn — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) July 8, 2020