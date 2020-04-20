News

Centre Grants Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Postal Employees Who Died Of COVID-19 On Duty

The decision will be implemented with immediate effect and will continue until the pandemic is over.

The Logical Indian Crew
20 April 2020 12:28 PM GMT
Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh | By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Centre has declared 10 lakh ex gratia for the postal employees, including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), who died of COVID-19 during duty. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect and will continue until the pandemic is over.

Ministry of Communications, in the order on Saturday, said, "In the context of COVID -19 situation, it has been decided to extend the payment of compensation of 10 lakhs to all Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) succumbing to the disease while brought on duty. The guidelines will come into effect immediately and continue for the entire period until the crisis of COVID-19 is over."


The order came after the extension of the lockdown from April 14 to May 3, putting all the other services at a halt, barring the essential ones.

The Department of Posts, functioning under the Ministry of Communications, comes under essential services. The employees have been performing their duties amid the lockdown. Along with essential services of delivering customers' mail, the office has also been delivering food packets, COVID-19 kits, required medicines etc across the country by liaising with local State administration and police authorities.

Other open services include Postal Life Insurance, Post Office Saving Bank, the ease of money withdrawal at the doorstep from any bank and any branch under the AePS facility.

Contributors

WriterEditor
Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

