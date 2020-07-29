A Chinese doctor, who was part of the team formed to diagnose initial coronavirus cases in China has alleged that there has been a possible 'cover-up' of the initial number of infections at the epicentre Wuhan by the local authorities.

In an interview with BBC, Professor Kwok-Yung Yuen, a microbiologist, physician and surgeon in Hong Kong, accused the Wuhan officials of destroying the physical evidence when the team visited the Huanan wildlife market, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated.

"When we went to the Huanan supermarket, of course, there was nothing to see because the market was clean already. So, you may say that the crime scene is already disturbed because the supermarket was cleared. We cannot identify any host which is giving the virus to humans," Yuen was quoted as saying.

When the news broke out about the COVID-19 in December last year, the professor had suspected the seafood wet market of being the source of the virus. Following the claim, when the team visited the area, it had already been cleaned that in itself raised many doubts.

"I do suspect that they have been doing some cover-up locally at Wuhan. The local officials who are supposed to immediately relay the information have not allowed this to be done as readily as it should," Professor Yuen said.

He was also one of the first to alert the authorities about the spread of coronavirus from people to people.

The virus that has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) has infected more than 16 million people globally, claiming over lakhs of deaths. It has majorly hit Asian countries, as some of them are now battling the second wave of the outbreak.

China has received backlash from various countries for not revealing the information about the severity of the disease at the earliest and hiding the origin of the disease. However, the country has repeatedly denied all such allegations.

