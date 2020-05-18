Constable Suspended After Vizag Doctor Dragged, Thrashed In Public

A day after Visakhapatnam police thrashed a doctor, and dragged him on the road for allegedly creating a nuisance and abusing the state government in an intoxicated state, the city Police Commissioner RK Meena has suspended one constable for "inappropriate action" in the incident.



Sudhakar, an anesthesiologist at Narsipatnam government hospital was suspended last month citing disciplinary reasons after he alleged that the government did not provide an adequate number of PPE kits and N-95 masks to the health workers.

Visuals of Dr K Sudhakar, being kicked by a police constable and floored on the road, went viral on social media. The police constable then threw the suspended doctor into an auto-rickshaw to take him to the police station.

Visakhapatnam police commissioner R K Meena said that the police control room had received a call claiming that a person was creating nuisance on the road in Akkayyapalem area. The commissioner later said that the constable was suspended and an inquiry was initiated against him for beating up the doctor.

"Sudhakar was in a drunken state and he behaved rudely with the police. He snatched the mobile phone from a constable and threw it away," the commissioner said. "The doctor is apparently suffering from some psychological problems," the top cop said, adding that the doctor was sent to King George Hospital for medical examination.

However, Sudhakar claimed that he was being targeted.

"I was driving towards Anakapalle when the police stopped me and asked why I was carrying so much cash. I said it was to repay a loan. They seized my cash and planted two bottles in my car. They beat me badly and have threatened to book terror cases against me," NDTV quoted Sudhakar as telling reporters after being taken into police custody.

In the first week of March, Sudhakar had held a protest before the media where he said that the government was not providing the health workers with enough N-95 masks and the PPEs meant for doctors were given to politicians and the police.

"We are asked to use the same mask for 15 days before asking for a fresh mask. How can we treat patients risking our lives?" the police commissioner asked.

As the video of his demonstration went viral, the state government ordered a probe into his claims and suspended Sudhakar on disciplinary grounds.

Also Read: Vizag Cops Beat Suspended Doctor, Tie His Hands, Drag Him On Road For Allegedly Creating Nuisance In Public