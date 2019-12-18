News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

December 18th, 2019 / 6:17 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Police Notice BHU Students

Image Credits: assettype, The Times Of India (Representational Images)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students have been directed by the police in a notice, not to take out a march outside the campus premises to protest the amended Citizenship Act.

The students have been warned that if they disobey the police’s notice, action will be taken against them. An official said that the notice has been issued under the provisions of section 149 (preventing the commission of a cognizable offence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

This notice comes after the students of the university organised a march from the campus’ main gate to the Ravidas Gate to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Soon after the information reached the police, Lanka police station in-charge Bharat Bhushan Tiwari issued the notice, warning students to not take out the march.

“To ensure that law and order are maintained, section 149 CrPC has been put in place and the students have been asked to not take out the march,” NDTV quoted Tiwari as saying.

“If the students fail to follow police’s instructions, then action will be taken against them as per the law,” he said. This notice comes in the backdrop of the entire nation protesting against the CAA, with clashes between police and students being reported from various universities across the country.

Also Read: ‘Street Light Were Shut When Police Opened Fire’: Tale Of 4 Killings During Anti-CAA Protests In Assam

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES

