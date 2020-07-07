Odisha Horror: 13-Yr-Old Tribal Girl Raped Repeatedly By Cops, DGP Apologises

A distressing incident has been reported from a tribal area of Odisha, where a 13-year-old tribal girl was gang-raped by a police inspector and other officials consecutively for the last three months.

The main accused identified as Ananda Chandra Majhi was the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of the Birmitrapur police station in Sundargarh district, and perpetrated this heinous act of rape along with other police officials, followed by an abortion.

He has now been arrested and will be presented before the judicial court soon, while the police is in the lookout for the rest of the perpetrators, Odisha Director-General of Police Abhay informed via Twitter, and offered apologies to the survivor.

The crime first took place on March 25, when the minor visited Birmitrapur to witness a fair, 15 kilometres away from her village. The fair was reportedly cancelled in view of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The girl later went to the nearby bus stand to return home, when a police patrolling van picked her up and took her to the police station. The 55-year-old Inspector raped her within the premises of the police station and dropped her home the next day.

She was called to the police station consistently, where she was sexually assaulted by the inspector and other police officials. The minor later got pregnant following which the perpetrators tried to get rid of the fetus.

Her pregnancy was terminated by a doctor at Birmitrapur community health centre-II on June 15.

The matter came to light after the girl was seen crying outside the police station a week ago. Rescued by a local NGO, she was then handed over to the district child protection officer who lodged a complaint with Raiboga police station.

She is currently kept at a child shelter home in Bisra area of Sundargarh. District child protection officer, Shreebant Jena had filed the complaint on behalf of the girl.

According to The Wire report, Jena said the survivor had made some sensational disclosures during her counseling at the shelter home. The minor had been abandoned by her biological father and mother, and was living with her grandmother. While her father lives in Simdega, her mother lives in Delhi with her step-father.

She was three months pregnant when she was rescued from the Police station on June 15.

According to the FIR, the girl has accused six persons, including the inspector, doctor and the girl's stepfather, of sexually exploiting her. Following the complaint, Majhi was suspended with immediate effect.

Majhi absconded ever since he was suspended on June 26, but was arrested on July 1 from a forested area in Angul district.

