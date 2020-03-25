Police Across India Accused Of Thrashing People In Name Of Enforcing Lockdown

On the first day of the nationwide 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi, reports of police excesses have emerged from various areas, including Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. Police were seen thrashing people for coming out of their homes.

While several such visuals are being circulated on social media, The Logical Indian could not individually verify the authenticity of the videos.

Several measures have been taken at the central and state levels to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, shops selling essentials are supposed to remain open - including grocery, milk, vegetables, fruit, meat, fish, as well as chemists, ATMs, banks, gas, petrol pumps and more.

Various people on social media have claimed that people who were out to buy essential commodities were beaten up by police.

Police ain't asking anyone whether they have permission to go out or have any emergency, they are just beating them.



One person pleader he is taking his wife to hospital, they beat him as well. — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) March 25, 2020

While there were reports of Bihar Police beating people who were out to buy necessary goods or going to ATMs, police allegedly shut shops that fall in the 'Essential Services' category in Gurugram, Haryana.



Police in Hyderabad too were accused of beating people.

One more vedio-4 of Hyderabad police beating Citizens at Qilwat for violations, May be they are wrong but who gave police powers to use force on Citizens...?@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP @KTRoffice @hydcitypolice @CPHydCity pic.twitter.com/Bw6wjcolXv — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) March 24, 2020









.@TelanganaCMO Sir, When will this beating spree by @hydcitypolice will stop, See how the police is beating them, may be they have some emergency or they may be wrong but who gave powers to police to beat like this...? Vedio-1 from Golconda Qila. @TelanganaDGP @KTRTRS @KTRoffice pic.twitter.com/qGTjr46wkd — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) March 24, 2020

Residents of the national capital have accused Delhi police of behaving like "goons" and "terrorising" people in the name of enforcing the lockdown. They accused police of harassing those who went out to buy essentials exempt from prohibitory orders in force. They also allegedly raided a market and beat up vegetable sellers and grocery store owners.



Food delivery men were reportedly thrashed as well.

