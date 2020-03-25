News

Police Across India Accused Of Thrashing People In Name Of Enforcing Lockdown

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 25 March 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Image Credit: Prabhatkhabar 

While several such visuals are being circulated on social media, The Logical Indian could not individually verify the authenticity of the videos.

On the first day of the nationwide 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi, reports of police excesses have emerged from various areas, including Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. Police were seen thrashing people for coming out of their homes.

Several measures have been taken at the central and state levels to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, shops selling essentials are supposed to remain open - including grocery, milk, vegetables, fruit, meat, fish, as well as chemists, ATMs, banks, gas, petrol pumps and more.

Various people on social media have claimed that people who were out to buy essential commodities were beaten up by police.

While there were reports of Bihar Police beating people who were out to buy necessary goods or going to ATMs, police allegedly shut shops that fall in the 'Essential Services' category in Gurugram, Haryana.

Police in Hyderabad too were accused of beating people.



Residents of the national capital have accused Delhi police of behaving like "goons" and "terrorising" people in the name of enforcing the lockdown. They accused police of harassing those who went out to buy essentials exempt from prohibitory orders in force. They also allegedly raided a market and beat up vegetable sellers and grocery store owners.

Food delivery men were reportedly thrashed as well.

Also Read: Hours After PM Modi's Lockdown Announcement, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Ritual In Ayodhya

