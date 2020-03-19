News

GOI Distributes Copies Of PM Modi's Speeches To Those In Quarantine Due To COVID-19

PM Modi's speeches have been published by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

In India, those in self-quarantine or in government facilities are being handed out reading material by the Centre - the material being a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches. To control the coronavirus outbreak, people with suspected infection are being kept in isolation for 14 days.

"We regularly distribute copies of these speeches to various dignitaries, as well as to schools and colleges on various occasions," News18 quoted a source privy to the development as saying.

PM Modi's speeches have been published by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. On the All India Radio website, recordings of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' are available too.

International passengers arriving in India are being screened at the airports and those displaying symptoms like high temperature, cough, respiratory issues, are being kept in isolation. Further, people suffering from an acute respiratory disorder, people with a history of foreign travel, or those who have tested positive for the virus are being quarantined for two weeks.

The quarantine facilities provide basic amenities such as bed, blankets, basic meals, water bottles, and regular toiletries such as soap.

