'Don't Celebrate Me If You Are Not Ready To Listen': Climate Activist Reacts To PM's Post For Women's Day
Environment activist Licypriya Kangujam who won the World Children Peace from Global Peace Index in 2019, has tweeted that she would rather be heard than celebrated.
The government has acknowledged her as one of the many girls and women in India who inspires Indians as part of PM Modi's women's day initiative where he will be giving away his social media accounts to inspiring women for one day.
Licypriya Kangujam has however turned down the 'honour'. "Government don't listen to my voice and today they selected me as one of the inspiring women of the country. Is it fair?" she has asked the government in her tweet.
Government don't listen to my voice and today they selected me as one of the inspiring woman of the country. Is it fair?— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 5, 2020
I found that they selected me amongst the few inspiring women from 3.2 billion people under the initiative of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji #SheInspiresUs. https://t.co/N6Vmahm2PM
Dear @narendramodi Ji,— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 6, 2020
Please don't celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice.
Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻
Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/pjgi0TUdWa
PM Modi took everyone to surprise with his tweet about giving up his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.
This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020
The hashtag #ModiQuitsSocialMedia began trending in India, with users quick to share carefully mismatched conspiracy theories, memes and desperate pleas.
However, the PM, who has 54 million followers on Twitter, 35.2 million followers Instagram, and 44 million followers on Facebook, soon revealed the true reason behind his abandonment of social media.
This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020
Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu
On Tuesday, March 3, the PM said that he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire everyone. He would give away his accounts on Sunday, 8th March, which is the Women's Day.
PM Modi said that the move will help women ignite motivation in millions.
Soon, netizens flooded the internet with alternate ideas for the PM to pay homage to the women of the country. Most of the suggestions were critical about the safety and the state of women in India.
Some said 'unfollow & not encourage trolls who give rape threats & abuse women, that would send a good message'
This Women's Day, if you can unfollow & not encourage trolls who give rape threats & abuse women, that would be send a good message— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 3, 2020
By enabling such behaviour, u have belittled the post of PM
Stop gimmicks & do the right thing atleast once. #sheinspireushttps://t.co/4UiMH84qYB
This Women's Day if you could tell your army of monkeys to stop issuing rape threats on twitter that would be great!! Jai Hind https://t.co/R5md77CH2u— Mukta J (@joshi_mukta) March 3, 2020
Sudha Bharadwaj. You put her in jail.— Radhika Radhakrishnan 🏳️🌈✊🏾 (@so_radhikal) March 3, 2020
Gauri Lankesh. Your goons killed her.
This women's day, nobody gives a fuck what you do about your social media accounts. Can you give us our women back? https://t.co/IzSRy2ByOd
Some of the people also suggested the names of women such as Faye DSouza, Shehla Rashid, Swara Bhaskar, Rana Ayyub who have been critical of the present government.
#SheInspiresUs . Give Aysha your social media handles https://t.co/BzqSTVw25M pic.twitter.com/OK0w19DwzL— پربھا (@deepsealioness) March 3, 2020
Pls get in touch with @fayedsouza I think she has a lot of things to say that you cannot. Plus #SheInspiresUs https://t.co/HmDU5qRJet— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 3, 2020
Yes, Modiji I know 100s of such inspiring women from Shaheen Bagh, and Chand Bagh, who are fearless and epitome of unwavering spirit. Please share their stories with nation.#Sheinspiresus https://t.co/I8DPsI01tO— Vikas Bhadauria (@Vikas5fi) March 3, 2020
I would recommend @RanaAyyub or @ReallySwara or @Shehla_Rashid. It would be fun watching tweets from this handle😅 https://t.co/SEqUBtBW05— Canopus (@HeyItsCanopus) March 3, 2020
Also Read: Big Brother Is Watching! Stark Similarities Between George Orwell's '1984' & Modi's 2020 India