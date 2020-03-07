Environment activist Licypriya Kangujam who won the World Children Peace from Global Peace Index in 2019, has tweeted that she would rather be heard than celebrated.

The government has acknowledged her as one of the many girls and women in India who inspires Indians as part of PM Modi's women's day initiative where he will be giving away his social media accounts to inspiring women for one day.

Licypriya Kangujam has however turned down the 'honour'. "Government don't listen to my voice and today they selected me as one of the inspiring women of the country. Is it fair?" she has asked the government in her tweet.

Government don't listen to my voice and today they selected me as one of the inspiring woman of the country. Is it fair?



I found that they selected me amongst the few inspiring women from 3.2 billion people under the initiative of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji #SheInspiresUs. https://t.co/N6Vmahm2PM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 5, 2020





Dear @narendramodi Ji,

Please don't celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice.



Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/pjgi0TUdWa — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 6, 2020

PM Modi took everyone to surprise with his tweet about giving up his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.



This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

The hashtag #ModiQuitsSocialMedia began trending in India, with users quick to share carefully mismatched conspiracy theories, memes and desperate pleas.



However, the PM, who has 54 million followers on Twitter, 35.2 million followers Instagram, and 44 million followers on Facebook, soon revealed the true reason behind his abandonment of social media.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, March 3, the PM said that he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire everyone. He would give away his accounts on Sunday, 8th March, which is the Women's Day.



PM Modi said that the move will help women ignite motivation in millions.

Soon, netizens flooded the internet with alternate ideas for the PM to pay homage to the women of the country. Most of the suggestions were critical about the safety and the state of women in India.

Some said 'unfollow & not encourage trolls who give rape threats & abuse women, that would send a good message'

This Women's Day, if you can unfollow & not encourage trolls who give rape threats & abuse women, that would be send a good message



By enabling such behaviour, u have belittled the post of PM



Stop gimmicks & do the right thing atleast once. #sheinspireushttps://t.co/4UiMH84qYB — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 3, 2020





This Women's Day if you could tell your army of monkeys to stop issuing rape threats on twitter that would be great!! Jai Hind https://t.co/R5md77CH2u — Mukta J (@joshi_mukta) March 3, 2020 Sudha Bharadwaj. You put her in jail.

Gauri Lankesh. Your goons killed her.



This women's day, nobody gives a fuck what you do about your social media accounts. Can you give us our women back? https://t.co/IzSRy2ByOd — Radhika Radhakrishnan 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 (@so_radhikal) March 3, 2020



Some of the people also suggested the names of women such as Faye DSouza, Shehla Rashid, Swara Bhaskar, Rana Ayyub who have been critical of the present government.





Also Read: Big Brother Is Watching! Stark Similarities Between George Orwell's '1984' & Modi's 2020 India

