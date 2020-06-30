'80 Cr Indians Will Continue To Get Free Ration Till Nov': Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Address

In his sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that negligence and complacency in personal and social behaviour have been witnessed ever since Unlock 1.0 started in the country on June 1.

"Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj ki doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds," PM Modi said, adding, "People who are not following rules need to be stopped and made aware of the problems. Nobody is above rules in India, even if it's the leader of the nation."

"We are entering Unlock 2, in our combat against the Coronavirus pandemic. We are also entering the season where fever, cold etc is common. I request you all to take extra care," the PM said.

Comparing India with other countries across the globe, PM Modi said that "India is still in a very stable situation in the battle against COVID-19". "Our death rate is under control. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role," he added.

Speaking about the Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, Prime Minister said, "Under PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last three months, ₹31,000 crore were deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families and ₹18,000 crore were deposited in the bank accounts of more than nine crore farmers".

"About each of the 80 crore people got free of cost 5 kg of ration and 1 kg of dal (cereal) per month, for the last three months under PMGKY" he said

Pointing to the season of festivals that are coming up in the next few months, PM Modi said that Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali and Chhatt Puja i.e till the end of November which is estimated to cost over ₹90,000 crore.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed on the sooner implemention One Nation One Ration Card for the greater benefit of migrant workers and their families.

PM Modi also thanked the taxpayers and farmers of the country for helping the nation to fight against the COVID-19 and assured that the government is working round the clock to ensure people get the support they need in this time of such a crisis.

