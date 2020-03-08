PM Modi Hands Over Social Media Accounts To 7 Women Achievers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of International Women Day tweeted that he will log out of his social media accounts and give their access to "seven women achiever" who will share their life's journeys.



"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts," the PM tweeted.

Accordingly, the first tweet from PM's Twitter handle was of Sneha Mohandoss, founder of Food Bank India. "You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India," Ms Mohandoss tweeted. She also attached a video where she explained her work and provided a background story of Foodbank India.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

The second tweet came from PM's Twitter handle was of Mavika Alyer. She has survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off her hands and severely damaged her legs. However, this didn't keep her away from obtaining her PhD.



"I believe that education is indispensable for change. We need to sensitize young minds about discriminatory attitudes. We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent. - @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs," Malvika Alyer tweeted.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

The third woman who took over PM Narendra Modi's social media handle was Kashmiri local Arifa, who is trying to revive traditional crafts of Kashmir.



"I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft," she tweeted.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

PM Modi, on March 2, left netizens in worry when he announced that he is thinking to leave the social media for a day. However, the following day he shed some light on his announcement and said he will be handing over his social media accounts to "women whose life work inspire us."



PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders with a whopping 53.3 million followers over Twitter, 44 million followers on Facebook, 35.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million on Youtube.



