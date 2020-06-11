People, Planet And Profit: PM Modi Calls For Local Manufacturing To Make India Global Supplier

India faces multiple challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and it is the correct time for bold decisions and investments to make the country a globally competitive supply chain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the 95th Annual Plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) the PM stressed on the need to strengthen the economy amid multiple crisis scenarios in the country.



"We are fighting coronavirus, but many other crises have emerged. Floods, locusts, a fire in oil fields, earthquakes, and cyclones in two different parts of the country," Modi said.

The government's top priority is to strengthen the economy against the impact of COVID-19 and get the country back on the track with a greater focus on "intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure, and innovation", he added.



Referring to CII as 'Champions of Indigenous Inspirations', Modi said that domestic industries need to facilitate recovery and help in reviving growth.

Talking about the strengths of various states, Modi said: "Kolkata can regain its lost glory and become a leader in the commerce sector" adding that it is possible for "People, Planet and Profit" to co-exist and flourish together.

"East and Northeast will reap the maximum benefits from the reforms taken by the Centre," he said.

"Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India," Modi said in the inaugural address.

Speaking about the wishes of people in the country, PM Modi said: "I see people thinking if we were self-reliant in medical equipment, in manufacturing PPE kits, defence production and manufacturing all that we buy or consume. I see countless such wishes in Indians today. The solution to all this can only come from atma nirbhar Bharat".



Motivating the citizens of the country to step up, he said: "When I see the population as a whole in India, I see youthfulness, I see motivation and hope... I see aspirations and dreams... and I also see the resolve in people to turn a challenge into an opportunity".

"Self-reliance starts from family. Every child is told to become self-reliant once they reach the age of 18," he stressed.

PM also highlighted the government's plan to make India self-reliant and requested people to go "vocal for local" to help develop local manufacturing. "Everything that the country is forced to import should be made in India", PM Modi said.

