RTI Query Filed In Kerala To Seek Proof Of PM Modi's Citizenship

Amidst the furore over the new Citizenship Act, a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Indian citizenship has been moved before the Kerala information department.

The application, moved on January 13, by Joshy Kalluveettil, a native of Chalakkudy town in Kerala's Thrissur district, sought to know whether PM Modi is an Indian citizen. For this, the RTI query has asked for documents to prove the PM's citizenship.

The application has been filed before the public information officer of the Chalakkudy municipality.