RTI Query Filed In Kerala To Seek Proof Of PM Modi's Citizenship

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 17 Jan 2020 11:33 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-17T17:38:21+05:30
PM Modi RTI Query

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

The application, moved on January 13, by Joshy Kalluveettil, a native of Chalakkudy town in Kerala's Thrissur district, sought to know whether PM Modi is an Indian citizen.

Amidst the furore over the new Citizenship Act, a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Indian citizenship has been moved before the Kerala information department.

The application, moved on January 13, by Joshy Kalluveettil, a native of Chalakkudy town in Kerala's Thrissur district, sought to know whether PM Modi is an Indian citizen. For this, the RTI query has asked for documents to prove the PM's citizenship.

The application has been filed before the public information officer of the Chalakkudy municipality.

"I am not doing this as a matter of public interest. My application reflects the concerns of thousands of people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As the possession of a passport or Aadhar card is not sufficient to prove citizenship, people are fearful. I am keen to know whether the prime minister possesses a unique document that makes him an Indian citizen," Joshy was quoted in the media.

