India's War Against COVID-19 Is People Driven: PM Modi

In his 64th Mann Ki Baat address to the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the masses on joining forces with the administration to combat the ongoing war against the pandemic. He said that it is a people driven war and we are all soldiers in the fight.

Appreciating the efforts of the people, PM Modi said: "I bow and respect the 130 crore people of this country for what they are doing during this time. Every sector has been innovating during this period. Whether it is people from Aviation or Railways, they are all working to make our lives easier. They are working hard to deliver medicines and other essentials to all parts of the country."

PM also lauded the farmers toiling hard to meet food demands of the country at a time when there is a nationwide lockdown in place. "Our farmers are working day and night in their fields to ensure that no one goes hungry. There are people who are giving up rents and there are people who are giving up their pension."

He said that our 'tali, thali and diya' initiatives have kept spirits high.

PM Modi threw light on how the coronavirus pandemic has changed celebrations around festivals. He says, "Today we are celebrating Akshay Tritiya, which reminds us that no matter how trying times can be, we will keep fighting. The month of Ramzan has begun. Last time during Ramadan we never imagined that something like this would happen. We have to be more resilient and reserved during this Ramzan so that we can celebrate Eid when it comes."

He adds, "COVID-19 has changed our style of celebrating festivals. Christians celebrated Easter in their homes. It is steps like these that will help us fight COVID-19 effectively."

Emphasising on the importance to wear masks, PM said: "We need to wear marks. It has become a part of our daily lives. It has not happened before. But this is the new reality. Our perception about masks will change very soon. We are also realising that spitting has become hazardous. We have always been aware of it but we never cared. But now we have to work to end this habit."

Calling Ayurveda and Yoga our ancient techniques, PM encouraged people to fall back on those and adopt them as part of their daily lifestyle. "We have helped many countries with their medical needs. Many world leaders have thanked the people of India for the help we have extended. People around the world are falling back to Ayurveda and Yoga to fight COVID-19. We need to be more confident about our old teachings. Our youth has to carry forward these teachings."

The PM also took to address the demand and concerns raised by the medical officials and the IMA protest demanding ordinance and security from the government. Referring to the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, which amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property, PM said, "Many health care workers have hailed the latest ordinance brought in to protect them. This law was necessary to protect our doctors and nurses."

PM also promoted the Union government's latest online platform for coronavirus-related queries at covidwarriors.gov.in.

In his final lines, PM cautioned the nation against relaxing the vigilance and advised on following COVID-19 related all preventive measures. "We should not be overconfident. We should not presume that COVID-19 will not enter our homes, offices and colonies. We have to stay vigilant. We should ensure that we are never negligent. I appeal to you again. 'Do gaj doori, haut hai Zaroori, (Two meter distance is of utmost importance)."

As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 26,917 with 5,914 recoveries and the death toll at 826.

