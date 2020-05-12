"Lockdown Might Extend Beyond May 17 In Red Zones, Curfew To Be Relaxed Elsewhere": Report

The ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown which is in its third phase might be extended for the third time beyond May 17. However, restrictions may be eased further in less affected areas.



On Monday, Prime Minister Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers on the coronavirus situation in India, with focus on a strategy for a phased exit from the shutdown. He directed the states to send in suggestions for modifications to the rules already in place by May 15.

According to an NDTV report, restrictions such as night curfew and limits on public transport may continue in areas classified as Red Zones, sources informed.

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," PM Modi said, according to a statement released after the meeting.

According to Government sources, several states have asked for the lockdown to be extended but limited to areas worst hit by the crisis. Further, a request to change Red Zones from entire districts to just containment zones was also voiced. However, with the economy hit due to the ongoing lockdown which is in its sixth week now, some states are in favour of resuming economic activity outside containment zones.

"We now have a reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas. Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level," PM Modi said.

"And therefore, we can now further focus our strategy in this battle against coronavirus, as should be the case. We have a twofold challenge - to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines, and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives," he added.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 67,000 on May 11, with 2,206 deaths, and at the current rate, we may surpass China which is likely to be around the 84,000-mark by May 17.

On March 25, India had imposed the world's biggest lockdown directing citizens to step out only for food and medicines in an effort to contain the spread of the contagious COVID-19.

