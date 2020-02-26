News

Breaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 26 Feb 2020 8:50 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-26T14:26:31+05:30
Breaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

Image credits: Hindustan Times

In a series of tweet, he has asked Delhi people to maintain peace and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence over the communal violence that has taken over North-East Delhi since Sunday

In a series of tweet, he has asked Delhi people to maintain peace and harmony. "I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," the PM tweeted.


In another tweet, he said that he had an "extensive review" on the situation prevailing various parts of Delhi. The Prime Minister's Tweet comes minutes after, Congress President - Sonia Gandhi held a press conference.

At least 20 people including a Delhi Police Head Constable have died in the violence, and about 200 have been reportedly injured in the violence that have swept north-east Delhi since Sunday evening

Fresh cases of violence were reported from Maujpur, Jaffrabad, and Chand Bagh areas on Monday and Tuesday. Stones were pelted, houses and shops were burnt, and a mosque in Ashok Nagar was also vandalised.

Also Read: Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises To 9, Reporters Attacked By Mob

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Breaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

NewsBreaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

"This Is A Family Place": Bengaluru Man Lectures Woman For Dressing

News"This Is A Family Place": Bengaluru Man Lectures Woman For Dressing 'Inappropriately' In Public Park, Films Her

[Watch] "Jo Hindu Hith Ki Baat Karega Wahi Desh Par Raaj Karega": BJP MLA Chants Provocative Slogans In Tension Hit Delhi

News[Watch] "Jo Hindu Hith Ki Baat Karega Wahi Desh Par Raaj Karega": BJP MLA Chants Provocative Slogans In Tension Hit Delhi

Ashok Nagar Mosque Vandalised

Fact CheckFact Check: Yes, Mosque Was Vandalized In Ashok Nagar, Delhi

West Bengal: Seven Houses Of BJP Workers Allegedly Set On Fire After Clash With TMC

NewsWest Bengal: Seven Houses Of BJP Workers Allegedly Set On Fire After Clash With TMC

Muslim Man Beaten

NewsDelhi Violence: Disturbing Image Of Muslim Man Beaten-Up By Mob Goes Viral