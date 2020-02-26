Breaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence over the communal violence that has taken over North-East Delhi since Sunday

In a series of tweet, he has asked Delhi people to maintain peace and harmony. "I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," the PM tweeted.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020





Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

In another tweet, he said that he had an "extensive review" on the situation prevailing various parts of Delhi. The Prime Minister's Tweet comes minutes after, Congress President - Sonia Gandhi held a press conference.



At least 20 people including a Delhi Police Head Constable have died in the violence, and about 200 have been reportedly injured in the violence that have swept north-east Delhi since Sunday evening

Fresh cases of violence were reported from Maujpur, Jaffrabad, and Chand Bagh areas on Monday and Tuesday. Stones were pelted, houses and shops were burnt, and a mosque in Ashok Nagar was also vandalised.

