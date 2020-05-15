Bill Gate Says 'India's Role Is Key' In Fight Against COVID-19, Thanks PM Modi

India could play a key role as the world fights to mitigate the social and economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said, after a video conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gates thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the partnership to combat the pandemic.

"India's role is key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all," Bill Gates tweeted on Thursday.

Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India's efforts to fight Coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic. https://t.co/UlxEq72i3L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2020





Thank you for the conversation and partnership, @narendramodi. Combating the pandemic requires global collaboration. India's role is key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all. @PMOIndia — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 14, 2020

The interaction also involved discussions on the global response to COVID-19 and the need for global coordination on scientific innovation and research and development to fight the pandemic.

They also agreed that India should be a part of global discussions for coordinating responses to the pandemic.



PM Modi focused on the conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against COVID-19, an approach ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging.

He also explained how the "people-centric bottom-up approach" has helped gain acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and abiding by the lockdown provisions.

He also pointed at some of the developmental initiatives taken up by the government which include- expanding financial inclusion, strengthening last mile delivery of health services, promoting cleanliness and hygiene, India's ayurvedic wisdom to boost people's immunity- helped increase the effectiveness of India's response to the health crisis.

PM Modi appreciated the health services carried out by the Gates Foundation, not just in India but in other parts of the world as well. He also sought suggestions from Gates on how India's capacities and capabilities could be better utilized for the greater benefit of the world.

