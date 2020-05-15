News

Bill Gate Says 'India's Role Is Key' In Fight Against COVID-19, Thanks PM Modi

"India's role is key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact..." Bill Gates tweeted on Thursday.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   15 May 2020 1:02 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
India could play a key role as the world fights to mitigate the social and economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said, after a video conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gates thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the partnership to combat the pandemic.

The interaction also involved discussions on the global response to COVID-19 and the need for global coordination on scientific innovation and research and development to fight the pandemic.


The interaction also involved discussions on the global response to COVID-19 and the need for global coordination on scientific innovation and research and development to fight the pandemic.

They also agreed that India should be a part of global discussions for coordinating responses to the pandemic.

PM Modi focused on the conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against COVID-19, an approach ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging.

He also explained how the "people-centric bottom-up approach" has helped gain acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and abiding by the lockdown provisions.

He also pointed at some of the developmental initiatives taken up by the government which include- expanding financial inclusion, strengthening last mile delivery of health services, promoting cleanliness and hygiene, India's ayurvedic wisdom to boost people's immunity- helped increase the effectiveness of India's response to the health crisis.

PM Modi appreciated the health services carried out by the Gates Foundation, not just in India but in other parts of the world as well. He also sought suggestions from Gates on how India's capacities and capabilities could be better utilized for the greater benefit of the world.



