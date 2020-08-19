After the Supreme Court refused to order the transfer of PM-CARES fund for COVID relief to the National Disaster Response Fund(NDRF) on Tuesday, veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram raised questions on the transparency of the fund, it's functioning, and management practices.

"The Supreme Court has delivered a judgement on the legality and legal accountability of PM-CARES FUND. The judgement is final but will be contested for a long time in academic circles," Mr Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

The former Finance Minister sought details of the donors who contributed to the fund in the first five days in March and questioned if they included "Chinese firms". "What is the amount received since April 1, 2020, and who are the donors?" he said.



The Supreme Court had rejected a petition that asked the government for transferring contributions made to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) to the NDRF. The court while dismissing the plea said the funds collected by the PM-CARES fund are those of charitable trusts and 'entirely different'. The court further said that voluntary contribution can always be made to the NDRF as there is no statutory bar under the Disaster Management Act. The opposition party expressed its disappointment over the top Court's judgment, reported NDTV. Chidambaram also asked as to who gave Rs 3,076 crores in the initial five days of the set up of the trust in March and questioned if it included Chinese firms. PM-CARES fund was set up by the centre on March 28 to provide immediate relief for in emergencies like the one currently posed due to pandemic. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio chairman of the fund and the defence, home and finance ministers are ex-officio trustees. "If the Fund is beyond the ambit of RTI, who will answer these vital questions?" Mr Chidambaram questioned further. Adding, he said there are other aspects of PM-CARES FUND on which the SC had no occasion to pronounce judgement, and that includes transparency, disclosure and management practices concerning the Fund. The legal validity and the transparency of the fund have been questioned time and again by citizens and the opposition. Many have questioned why the fund is not under the audit of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.



